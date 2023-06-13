Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey Guardsmen Coined for Outstanding Performance at JRTC [Image 5 of 9]

    New Jersey Guardsmen Coined for Outstanding Performance at JRTC

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Col. Arthur Roscoe, right, commander, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, presents a coin to Sgt. 1st Class Bianca Dias, a human resources specialist, Joint Force Headquarters, NJNG, at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, June 13, 2023. Dias was recognized for outstanding performance while assigned to the administration section within the White Cell. The White Cell was instrumental in supporting the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s JRTC rotation 23-08. Nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers were assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 13:25
    Photo ID: 7860378
    VIRIN: 230613-Z-RX235-256
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 
    Hometown: WEST MILFORD, NJ, US
    JRTC
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    44th IBCT

