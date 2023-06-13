U.S. Army Col. Arthur Roscoe, right, commander, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, presents a coin to Sgt. 1st Class Carla Sanders, a combat medic, NJNG Medical Command, at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, June 13, 2023. Sanders was recognized for outstanding performance while assigned to the medical section within the White Cell. The White Cell was instrumental in supporting the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s JRTC rotation 23-08. Nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers were assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 13:25 Photo ID: 7860374 VIRIN: 230613-Z-RX235-248 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.11 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey Guardsmen Coined for Outstanding Performance at JRTC [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.