U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Hernandez, cyber systems superintendent with the 236th Combat Communication Squadron, Louisiana National Guard, updates the communication status and sitrep for command and control of all communication systems in support of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Hohn, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Larissa Lambert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 09:04 Photo ID: 7859665 VIRIN: 230613-Z-SR807-1003 Resolution: 3829x2553 Size: 2.46 MB Location: HOHN, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Defender 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Larissa Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.