U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danielle Newton, radio frequency system transmission technician with the 236th Combat Communication Squadron, Louisiana National Guard, builds a CAT 5 cable to extend and support mission critical communication infrastructure in support of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Hohn, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Larissa Lambert)
