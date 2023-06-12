U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmyn McClendon, cyber systems operator with the 236th Combat Communication Squadron, Louisiana National Guard, monitors the status of the deployed network in support of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Hohn, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Larissa Lambert)

