Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Defender 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    Air Defender 2023

    HOHN, GERMANY

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Maj. Larissa Lambert 

    Louisiana National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmyn McClendon, cyber systems operator with the 236th Combat Communication Squadron, Louisiana National Guard, monitors the status of the deployed network in support of exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Hohn, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Larissa Lambert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 09:05
    Photo ID: 7859664
    VIRIN: 230613-Z-SR807-1002
    Resolution: 3316x2210
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: HOHN, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defender 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Maj. Larissa Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Defender 2023
    Air Defender 2023
    Air Defender 2023
    Air Defender 2023
    Air Defender 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LANG
    National Guard
    Protect What Matters
    Geaux Guard
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT