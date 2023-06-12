U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Todd Naquin, supervisor with the 159th Maintenance Squadron, 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana National Guard, reviews maintenance and aircraft status in the Integrated Maintenance Data System (IMDS) using the communications network provided by the 236th Combat Communication Squadron, Louisiana National Guard, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Hohn, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Larissa Lambert)

