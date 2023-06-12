Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink adjusts sights [Image 3 of 8]

    Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink adjusts sights

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink, U.S. Strategic Command, adjusts the sights on his M4 rifle during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 13,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 07:25
    Photo ID: 7859516
    VIRIN: 230613-A-SZ193-255
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink adjusts sights [Image 8 of 8], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink fires M4 rifle
    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Devin Crawford fires M4 rifle
    Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink adjusts sights
    Army Reserve Capt. Steven Tirado checks his map
    Army Reserve Capt. Steven Tirado checks his map
    Army Reserve Capt. Kevin Tirado checks his map
    Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Beau Suder heads towards his next point
    Army Reserve Capt. Steven Tirado finds his point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    m4 rifle
    training
    CIORMILCOMP
    airforce reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT