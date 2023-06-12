Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink, U.S. Strategic Command, fires his M4 rifle during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 13,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 07:25 Photo ID: 7859514 VIRIN: 230613-A-SZ193-272 Resolution: 5042x3355 Size: 897.27 KB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink fires M4 rifle [Image 8 of 8], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.