Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink, U.S. Strategic Command, fires his M4 rifle during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 13,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 07:25
|Photo ID:
|7859514
|VIRIN:
|230613-A-SZ193-272
|Resolution:
|5042x3355
|Size:
|897.27 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Force Reserve Maj. James Fink fires M4 rifle [Image 8 of 8], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
