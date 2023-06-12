Army Reserve Capt. Steven Tirado checks his map

Army Reserve Capt. Steven Tirado, U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command, checks his map at an orienteering event during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp Manalapan, New Jersey, June 13,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.

Date Taken: 06.13.2023
Location: MANALAPAN, NJ, US