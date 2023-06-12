Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Beau Suder heads towards his next point

    MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Beau Suder, 711th Special Operations Squadron ,heads towards his next point at an orienteering event during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp near Manalapan, New Jersey, June 13,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.

    training
    orienteering
    CIORMILCOMP
    airforce reserve

