Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman poses with Capt. Devan Icsman while holding the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) patch. Inman and Icsman both attended the D-Day 79 Airborne drop on the Iron Mike Drop Zone. 45 Soldiers performed high altitude free fall jumps, their breathtaking display captivated veterans, Soldiers, and civilians alike. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

