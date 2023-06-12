Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79

World War II Veteran, Vincent Speranza speaks with Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) before the D-Day 79 Airborne drop on the Iron Mike Drop Zone. 45 Soldiers performed high altitude free fall jumps, their breathtaking display captivated veterans, Soldiers, and civilians alike. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

