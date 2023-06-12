Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79

World War II Veteran, Denny Thompson poses with Pvt. Jeremy Crabtree before the commencement of the D-Day 79 Airborne drop on the Iron Mike Drop Zone. 45 Soldiers performed high altitude free fall jumps, their breathtaking display captivated veterans, Soldiers, and civilians alike. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
03.06.2023
06.14.2023
|7859312
|230603-A-HJ939-195
|5120x3712
|9.33 MB
|Location:
NORMANDY, FR
|1
|0
