Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79 [Image 12 of 13]

    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    03.06.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Pvt. Chase Leugers prepares to greet World War II veterans before the commencement of the D-Day 79 Airborne drop on the Iron Mike Drop Zone. 45 Soldiers performed high altitude free fall jumps, their breathtaking display captivated veterans, Soldiers, and civilians alike. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 04:03
    Photo ID: 7859316
    VIRIN: 230603-A-HJ939-544
    Resolution: 5504x4480
    Size: 10.06 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79 [Image 13 of 13], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79
    Iron Mike Drop D-Day 79

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT