230613-N-CR843-0201 JACKSONVILLE (June 13, 2023) A P-8A Poseidon Aircraft takes off from NAVAL AIR STATION Naval Air Station Jacksonville as a part of an Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE) evolution, June 13. VP-8 is currently executing its fleet readiness training plan in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan S. Sua/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|7858494
|VIRIN:
|230613-N-CR843-0201
|Resolution:
|2645x1889
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, P-8A Takes Off From NASJAX [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS
