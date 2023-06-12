Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8 Ordnance Team Loads Torpedo on P-8A [Image 3 of 4]

    VP-8 Ordnance Team Loads Torpedo on P-8A

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    230613-N-CR843-0092 JACKSONVILLE (June 13, 2023) Aviation Ordnancemen assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 load a Mark 54 torpedo on a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during an Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE) evolution, June 13, 2023. VP-8 is currently executing its fleet readiness training plan in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan S. Sua/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 17:20
    Photo ID: 7858493
    VIRIN: 230613-N-CR843-0092
    Resolution: 2736x1826
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-8 Ordnance Team Loads Torpedo on P-8A [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VP8
    MPRF
    PS8

