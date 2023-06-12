230613-N-CR843-0092 JACKSONVILLE (June 13, 2023) Aviation Ordnancemen assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 load a Mark 54 torpedo on a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during an Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE) evolution, June 13, 2023. VP-8 is currently executing its fleet readiness training plan in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan S. Sua/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 17:20
|Photo ID:
|7858493
|VIRIN:
|230613-N-CR843-0092
|Resolution:
|2736x1826
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, VP-8 Ordnance Team Loads Torpedo on P-8A [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
