230613-N-CR843-0092 JACKSONVILLE (June 13, 2023) Aviation Ordnancemen assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 load a Mark 54 torpedo on a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during an Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE) evolution, June 13, 2023. VP-8 is currently executing its fleet readiness training plan in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan S. Sua/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 17:20 Photo ID: 7858493 VIRIN: 230613-N-CR843-0092 Resolution: 2736x1826 Size: 3.04 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-8 Ordnance Team Loads Torpedo on P-8A [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.