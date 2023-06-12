VP-8 P-8A Poseidon Onboard NAS JAX

230613-N-CR843-0073 JACKSONVILLE (June 13, 2023) A P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 sits at the combat loading area onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville during an Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE) evolution, June 13, 2023. VP-8 is currently executing its fleet readiness training plan in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan S. Sua/Released)
