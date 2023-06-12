Navy Airborne

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 213, assigned to aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78) air department launches from Hohn Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2023 during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 Location: HOHN AIR BASE, DE