Ready for take-off

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 213 (VFA-213), assigned to aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78) air department prepares to launch from Hohn Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2023 during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 05:21
|Photo ID:
|7856648
|VIRIN:
|230612-Z-YH622-1115
|Resolution:
|5357x3571
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|HOHN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
