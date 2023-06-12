A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 213 (VFA-213), assigned to aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78) air department prepares to launch from Hohn Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2023 during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 05:21 Photo ID: 7856648 VIRIN: 230612-Z-YH622-1115 Resolution: 5357x3571 Size: 1.69 MB Location: HOHN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready for take-off [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.