    Ready for take-off [Image 2 of 4]

    Ready for take-off

    HOHN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 213 (VFA-213), assigned to aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78) air department prepares to launch from Hohn Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2023 during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 05:21
    Photo ID: 7856648
    VIRIN: 230612-Z-YH622-1115
    Resolution: 5357x3571
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: HOHN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

