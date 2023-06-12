U.S. Navy Airman Hayden Powers with the Strike Fighter Squadron 37 (VFA-37), assigned to aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78) air department prepares a F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft to launch from Hohn Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2023, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 05:17
|Photo ID:
|7856649
|VIRIN:
|230612-Z-YH622-1040
|Resolution:
|4015x2677
|Size:
|417.87 KB
|Location:
|HOHN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy Airman [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
