U.S. Navy Airman Hayden Powers with the Strike Fighter Squadron 37 (VFA-37), assigned to aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN-78) air department prepares a F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft to launch from Hohn Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2023, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 Location: HOHN AIR BASE, DE