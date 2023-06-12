Left to Right, Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Groat, Alaska Air National Guard Command Chief, Command Sergeant Maj. Julie A. Small, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaska National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, the thirteenth Command Chief of the Air National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Ling, 168th Wing Command Chief, pose for photos during the 168th Wing Dining Out, Fairbanks, Alaska, June 2, 2023. The 168th Wing hosted a Dining Out event for Airmen to keep Air Force traditions alive and continue morale-building ceremonies. The Air Force Dining Out event started approximately in the 1930s with Army Air Corp’s General H. “Hap” Arnold’s “Wing Dings.” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, the thirteenth command chief of the Air National Guard, was the guest speaker at the 2023 168th WG Dining Out. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 7856468 VIRIN: 230602-Z-UF872-0320 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 15.59 MB Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's "Wing Ding" [Image 52 of 52], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.