Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's "Wing Ding" [Image 41 of 52]

    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Left to Right, Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Groat, Alaska Air National Guard Command Chief, Command Sergeant Maj. Julie A. Small, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaska National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, the thirteenth Command Chief of the Air National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Ling, 168th Wing Command Chief, pose for photos during the 168th Wing Dining Out, Fairbanks, Alaska, June 2, 2023. The 168th Wing hosted a Dining Out event for Airmen to keep Air Force traditions alive and continue morale-building ceremonies. The Air Force Dining Out event started approximately in the 1930s with Army Air Corp’s General H. “Hap” Arnold’s “Wing Dings.” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, the thirteenth command chief of the Air National Guard, was the guest speaker at the 2023 168th WG Dining Out. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7856468
    VIRIN: 230602-Z-UF872-0320
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 15.59 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's "Wing Ding" [Image 52 of 52], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;
    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's "Wing Ding"

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dining Out
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams
    168th Wing
    Team 13
    Air Force Traditions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT