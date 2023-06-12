168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's "Wing Ding"

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, presents the colors, June 2, 2023, at the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, Wing Dining Out Ceremony in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Honor Guard presented colors during the ceremony and attended their first Dining Out as an Air Force member. The Air Force Dining Out event started approximately in the 1930s with Army Air Corp’s General H. “Hap” Arnold’s “Wing Dings.” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, the thirteenth command chief of the Air National Guard, was the guest speaker at the 2023 168th WG Dining Out.(U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

