168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's "Wing Ding"

Mr. Tom Gross of Fairbanks, Alaska, “Honorary Commander” for the 168th Maintenance Group, sings the National Anthem and the Alaska Flag Song during the 168th Wing Dining Out event in Fairbanks, Alaska, June 2, 2023. The U.S. Air Force Eielson Air Force Base Honor Guard presented Colors during the 168th Wing Dining Out. The Air Force Dining Out event started approximately in the 1930s with Army Air Corp’s General H. “Hap” Arnold’s “Wing Dings.” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, the thirteenth command chief of the Air National Guard, was the guest speaker at the 2023 168th WG Dining Out. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

