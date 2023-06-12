Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's "Wing Ding" [Image 45 of 52]

    168th Wing hosts Dining Out, Air Force Tradition, Hap Arnold's &quot;Wing Ding&quot;

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, presents the colors, June 2, 2023, at the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, Wing Dining Out Ceremony in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Honor Guard presented colors during the ceremony and attended their first Dining Out as an Air Force member. The Air Force Dining Out event started approximately in the 1930s with Army Air Corp’s General H. “Hap” Arnold’s “Wing Dings.” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice Williams, the thirteenth command chief of the Air National Guard, was the guest speaker at the 2023 168th WG Dining Out.(U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 01:13
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Honor Guard
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Dining Out
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    Air Force Traditions

