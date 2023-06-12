9 RW Airmen prepare for exercise DRAGON FANG

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing prepared deployment gear for a week-long exercise DRAGON FANG, at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 12, 2023. The deployment gear is securely stored as the Airmen proceed through a pre-deployment function line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US