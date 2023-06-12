Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9 RW Airmen prepare for exercise DRAGON FANG [Image 5 of 5]

    9 RW Airmen prepare for exercise DRAGON FANG

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing prepared deployment gear for a week-long exercise DRAGON FANG, at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 12, 2023. The deployment gear is securely stored as the Airmen proceed through a pre-deployment function line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 18:46
    VIRIN: 230612-F-WX919-1006
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9 RW Airmen prepare for exercise DRAGON FANG [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 9th Reconnaissance Wing conducts Full-Scale Readiness Exercise

    TAGS

    AFFORGEN
    Recce Town
    exercise DRAGON FANG
    mock deployment
    9 RW
    pre deployment function line

