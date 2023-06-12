9 RW Airmen proceed through PDF line

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing ensure they have their dog tags during a pre-deployment function line at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 12, 2023. The Airmen are participating in the week-long exercise DRAGON FANG that will evaluate the base’s ability to adopt the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
The 9th Reconnaissance Wing conducts Full-Scale Readiness Exercise
