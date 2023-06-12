9 RW Airmen proceed through PDF line

Airman 1st Class Monika Mendoza, a member of the 9th Operations Squadron, keeps track of her dog tags during a pre-deployment function line at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 12, 2023. Airmen with the 9th Reconnaissance Squadron are participating in the week-long exercise DRAGON FANG that will evaluate the base’s ability to adopt the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

