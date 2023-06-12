Airman 1st Class Monika Mendoza, a member of the 9th Operations Squadron, keeps track of her dog tags during a pre-deployment function line at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 12, 2023. Airmen with the 9th Reconnaissance Squadron are participating in the week-long exercise DRAGON FANG that will evaluate the base’s ability to adopt the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 18:46
|Photo ID:
|7856057
|VIRIN:
|230612-F-WX919-1037
|Resolution:
|6773x4637
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 9 RW Airmen proceed through PDF line [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 9th Reconnaissance Wing conducts Full-Scale Readiness Exercise
