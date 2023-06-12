Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Monika Mendoza, a member of the 9th Operations Squadron, keeps track of her dog tags during a pre-deployment function line at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 12, 2023. Airmen with the 9th Reconnaissance Squadron are participating in the week-long exercise DRAGON FANG that will evaluate the base’s ability to adopt the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 18:46
    VIRIN: 230612-F-WX919-1037
    Resolution: 6773x4637
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9 RW Airmen proceed through PDF line [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9 RW Airmen prepare for exercise DRAGON FANG

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The 9th Reconnaissance Wing conducts Full-Scale Readiness Exercise

    TAGS

    AFFORGEN
    Recce Town
    exercise DRAGON FANG
    mock deployment
    9 RW
    pre deployment function line

