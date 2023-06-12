U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing sit through pre-deployment briefings at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 12, 2023. The Airmen are participating in the week-long exercise DRAGON FANG that will evaluate the base’s ability to adopt the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 18:46 Photo ID: 7856034 VIRIN: 230612-F-RA943-1001 Resolution: 7271x5256 Size: 0 B Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9 RW Airmen proceed through PDF line [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.