    9 RW Airmen proceed through PDF line [Image 1 of 5]

    9 RW Airmen proceed through PDF line

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing sit through pre-deployment briefings at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 12, 2023. The Airmen are participating in the week-long exercise DRAGON FANG that will evaluate the base’s ability to adopt the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    9 RW Airmen prepare for exercise DRAGON FANG

    mock deployment
    9 RW
    Recce Town
    AFFORGEN
    exercise DRAGON FANG
    pre deployment function line

