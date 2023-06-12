Col. Michael R. Boivin speaks at his promotion ceremony at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 9. Boivin is the command surgeon for the 20th CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 15:45 Photo ID: 7855541 VIRIN: 230609-A-FJ565-1436 Resolution: 4887x3257 Size: 1.35 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: LAUREL, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command surgeon promoted to colonel during ceremony at 20th CBRNE Command [Image 8 of 8], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.