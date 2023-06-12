Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command surgeon promoted to colonel during ceremony at 20th CBRNE Command [Image 6 of 8]

    Command surgeon promoted to colonel during ceremony at 20th CBRNE Command

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Col. Michael R. Boivin speaks at his promotion ceremony at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 9. Boivin is the command surgeon for the 20th CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command surgeon promoted to colonel during ceremony at 20th CBRNE Command [Image 8 of 8], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command surgeon promoted to colonel during ceremony at 20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Defense Health Agency
    20th CBRNE Command
    Col. Michael R. Boivin

