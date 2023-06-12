Col. Benjamin N. Palmer (left), the director of the Public Health Directorate in the U.S. Army’s Office of the Surgeon General, administers the oath of office to Col. Michael R. Boivin (right) on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 9. Boivin was promoted to his current rank at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 15:45
|Photo ID:
|7855531
|VIRIN:
|230609-A-FJ565-1198
|Resolution:
|7697x5134
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Hometown:
|LAUREL, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Command surgeon promoted to colonel during ceremony at 20th CBRNE Command [Image 8 of 8], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
