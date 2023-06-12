Command surgeon promoted to colonel during ceremony at 20th CBRNE Command

Photo By Marshall Mason | Col. Michael R. Boivin speaks at his promotion ceremony at the 20th Chemical,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Col. Michael R. Boivin speaks at his promotion ceremony at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, June 9. Boivin is the command surgeon for the 20th CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The command surgeon for the U.S. military’s premier all hazards formation was promoted to colonel during a widely attended ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, June 9.



Col. Michael R. Boivin was promoted to his current rank at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters.



The ceremony was hosted by Col. Benjamin N. Palmer, the director of the Public Health Directorate in the U.S. Army’s Office of the Surgeon General.



Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, and many other senior command leaders attended the event.



From 19 bases in 16 states, the 20th CBRNE Command confronts and defeats the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



As the command surgeon, Boivin provides medical expertise to the command by supervising medical readiness programs, medical operational planning and occupational and environmental health while maintaining oversight of health services support and operational public health for more than 3,600 Soldiers and 250 Army civilians across the nation and around the world.



“I think the best part of serving as the 20th CBRNE Command Surgeon is working with Soldiers and with other areas of expertise,” said Boivin. “All of my past assignments have been in U.S. Army Medical Command or Defense Health Agency, so almost entirely medical-focused and heavily civilian. It has been great working with Soldiers and seeing how medical fits into the operations of a U.S. Army Forces Command unit.”



A native of Laurel, Maryland, Boivin decided to apply for medical school while studying for his bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.



“I chose the Army because I grew in the Washington, D.C., area and heard a lot about Walter Reed growing up. I also chose the Army because it’s the largest and I thought it had the most options and opportunities,” said Boivin.



“I was planning to apply to medical school early in college and looked into the Health Professions Scholarship program as I started the application process. In addition to not having to take out significant loans, I was also interested in the unique opportunities in the Army and caring for those in harm’s way,” said Boivin. “I would definitely recommend the Army to anyone looking to serve their country and see the world.”



After a year at the National Institutes of Health, Boivin entered medical school and earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland-Baltimore in 2005.



Boivin completed a transitional internship at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, and he earned a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland, in 2007.



He then completed residency in preventive medicine at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in 2008 and his residency in occupational and environmental medicine at the Uniformed Services University in 2009, becoming board certified in both specialties.



In addition to serving as the officer-in-charge of the Occupational Health Clinic at the Umatilla Chemical Depot in Hermiston, Oregon, Boivin deployed to Afghanistan as the preventive medicine officer for the 1st Cavalry Division.



Boivin said the highlight of his Army career has been his assignment at Global Emerging Infections Surveillance (GEIS) Branch at the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division for the Defense Health Agency.



“I started that job without an official passport and had only been to Afghanistan,” said Boivin. “While there, I was able to visit several of the (DoD overseas) labs in 12 countries and filled up my passport. Through providing infectious disease surveillance findings to the combatant commands, it was also rewarding to contribute to the force health protection of service members deployed across the globe.”



Boivin said his parents instilled a hard work ethic in him and that his family has supported everything he has done. He added that many great teachers and leaders have helped him to continue to develop and advance throughout his career.



“I think the key to my success has been working hard and making the most out of every opportunity. I’ve received great training and have been given increasing levels of responsibility that have allowed me to excel,” said Boivin. “While not all my assignments were my first choice, I’ve found that those ended up being some of the most rewarding experiences that I have had. I’ve found that keeping a positive attitude goes a long way.”