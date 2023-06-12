Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Mathas, a medic from the 181st Intelligence Wing, kneels next to a child during Innovative Readiness Training mission IRT Hoosier Care at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 12, 2023. IRT Hoosier Care is a Department of Defense-led partnership with local organizations that provides no-cost services to the community while providing real-world training to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7855481
|VIRIN:
|230612-Z-TO616-1235
|Resolution:
|7574x5049
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community [Image 52 of 52], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT