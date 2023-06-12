IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community

Army Staff Sgt. Elena Fox, a dental technician with the Indiana Army National Guard, dons personal protective equipment during Innovative Readiness Training mission IRT Hoosier Care at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 12, 2023. IRT Hoosier Care is a Department of Defense-led partnership with local organizations that provides no-cost services to the community while providing real-world training to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

