    IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community [Image 48 of 52]

    IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Service members operate a no-cost healthcare clinic as part of Innovative Readiness Training mission IRT Hoosier Care at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 12, 2023. IRT Hoosier Care is a Department of Defense-led partnership with local organizations that provides no-cost services to the community while providing real-world training to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

    This work, IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community [Image 52 of 52], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

