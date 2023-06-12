Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMLC holds first detachment change of command [Image 2 of 3]

    AMLC holds first detachment change of command

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Capt. Matthew Lile speaks during a U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony June 9 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Through the passing of the unit colors, Lile assumed detachment command from Maj. Matthew Smith during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by C.J. Lovelace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 14:02
    Photo ID: 7855121
    VIRIN: 230609-A-BL065-1012
    Resolution: 2250x1583
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMLC holds first detachment change of command [Image 3 of 3], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMLC holds first detachment change of command
    AMLC holds first detachment change of command
    AMLC holds first detachment change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMLC holds first detachment change of command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT