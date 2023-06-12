Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMLC holds first detachment change of command [Image 1 of 3]

    AMLC holds first detachment change of command

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Capt. Matthew Lile, center left, accepts the unit colors from Col. Gary Cooper, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, during a Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony June 9 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured are detachment sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Price-Davis, and outgoing commander, Maj. Matthew Smith. (U.S. Army photo by C.J. Lovelace)

    AMLC holds first detachment change of command
    AMLC holds first detachment change of command
    AMLC holds first detachment change of command

    AMLC holds first detachment change of command

