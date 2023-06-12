Capt. Matthew Lile, center left, accepts the unit colors from Col. Gary Cooper, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, during a Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony June 9 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured are detachment sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Price-Davis, and outgoing commander, Maj. Matthew Smith. (U.S. Army photo by C.J. Lovelace)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 14:02
|Photo ID:
|7855119
|VIRIN:
|230609-A-BL065-1007
|Resolution:
|2220x1628
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AMLC holds first detachment change of command [Image 3 of 3], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMLC holds first detachment change of command
