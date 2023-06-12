AMLC holds first detachment change of command

Capt. Matthew Lile, center left, accepts the unit colors from Col. Gary Cooper, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, during a Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony June 9 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured are detachment sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Price-Davis, and outgoing commander, Maj. Matthew Smith. (U.S. Army photo by C.J. Lovelace)

