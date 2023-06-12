Col. Clayton Carr, right, shakes hands with Maj. Matthew Smith following U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony June 9 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. During the ceremony, Smith passed detachment command to Capt. Matthew Lile. (U.S. Army photo by C.J. Lovelace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 14:02 Photo ID: 7855123 VIRIN: 230609-A-BL065-1016 Resolution: 2040x1761 Size: 2.42 MB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMLC holds first detachment change of command [Image 3 of 3], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.