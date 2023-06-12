Col. Clayton Carr, right, shakes hands with Maj. Matthew Smith following U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony June 9 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. During the ceremony, Smith passed detachment command to Capt. Matthew Lile. (U.S. Army photo by C.J. Lovelace)
AMLC holds first detachment change of command
