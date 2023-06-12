AMLC holds first detachment change of command

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Capt. Matthew Lile, center left, accepts the unit colors from Col. Gary Cooper,...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Capt. Matthew Lile, center left, accepts the unit colors from Col. Gary Cooper, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, during a Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment change of command ceremony June 9 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured are detachment sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Price-Davis, and outgoing commander, Maj. Matthew Smith. (U.S. Army photo by C.J. Lovelace) see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command hosted its first detachment change of command June 9, recognizing the work of outgoing commander Maj. Matthew Smith and welcoming Capt. Matthew Lile as its new leader.

AMLC Commander Col. Gary Cooper presided over the ceremonial passing of the colors, signifying the change of leadership for the command’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, or HHD.

“When you look at the detachment command’s accomplishments over the last two years, it’s apparent that Maj. Smith has contributed vastly to the success of the Army Medical Logistics Command mission,” Cooper said. “… The detachment team has addressed the unique challenges that come with operating a new organization and a new life cycle management command with a unique mission as the medical logistics sustainer of the Army.”

AMLC’s HHD command is responsible for the health, welfare, training, readiness, risk management and safety of its 100-plus personnel, including Soldiers, civilians and contractors. The commander oversees morale, discipline, operational readiness and leadership development within the detachment, as well as the implementation of command directives issued from higher headquarters.

With the transition to Lile, who also takes on additional duties as AMLC’s executive officer, Cooper said the HHD would be getting “a leader who respects and values a team,” and someone who will bring great ideas, innovation and enthusiasm.

“All Soldiers and civilians can feel confident you’re getting an outstanding new commander,” Cooper said.

Smith, who has served as AMLC executive officer for the past two years, took command as the HHD’s first commander in March 2022.

Smith thanked his fellow Soldiers, civilians and contractors who supported him during and through the creation of the HHD, including Col. Tony Nesbitt, past commander of AMLC who asked Smith to serve as the first detachment commander.

“At the time, I was the only captain and junior officer here. I don’t know that I had a choice, but it felt like he gave me the option to do that,” Smith said, prompting laughter from the audience. “I really appreciated that.”

A native of Chillicothe, Ohio, Smith started his Army career in 2001 as an infantryman. He later commissioned through the Army Green to Gold program in 2013 and earned a Bachelor of Science in physical education from the University of South Carolina.

Smith has served in a variety of leadership positions since, including 28 months in company command before coming to Fort Detrick in 2020 as a student in the former Medical Logistics Management Internship Program.

From there, he transitioned to serve as AMLC’s second executive officer since the command’s establishment in 2019. After passing leadership duties to Lile, Smith will move to a new role within AMLC in the command’s operations cell.

With the creation of the HDD came some growing pains, Smith said, but the AMLC team never missed a beat and overcame every challenge to make the detachment successful. A major driver in that success, he added, was his detachment sergeant, Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Price-Davis.

“She’s truly the backbone of the HHD,” he said.

Lile recognized the many leaders who influenced him throughout his career. He also thanked Smith and Price-Davis for their contributions as the first HHD command team, as well as their warm welcome after his arrival at Fort Detrick.

Lile, a military brat who was born in Alaska, joined the Army National Guard in 2003 out of Missouri. He transferred to active duty two years later, then commissioned through the Green to Gold program in 2015 after serving 11 years as a medical equipment repair NCO.

Among his leadership positions prior to joining AMLC, Lile served as HHD commander of 56th Multifunctional Medical Battalion out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord and, most recently, deputy commander and support operations officer at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Southwest Asia.

In his new role, Lile pledged to build upon the strong foundation laid by Smith and Price-Davis.

“To the leaders, Soldiers, civilians and contractors of the AMLC, it’s been a delight meeting and getting to know all of you over these past few weeks,” he said. “And I’m excited to work for and alongside every one of you in our daily endeavor to realize mission success, meet strategic objectives and to further this great organization to benefit our joint forces and medical logisticians across the globe.”

AMLC is the Army’s premier medical logistics organization, serving as the life cycle management command for medical materiel. With a global footprint, AMLC has three direct reporting units – the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe and U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea.