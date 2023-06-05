Members of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 406th Air Expeditionary Wing attend a four-part ceremony, including the 435th AEW deactivation, 406th AEW activation, 406th assumption of command, and 435th AGOW change of command, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The ceremony officially divided the 435th AGOW and 435th AEW into separate organizations under their own commands after previously having the same dual-wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 04:52 Photo ID: 7853770 VIRIN: 230609-F-TC518-1313 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.93 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4-part ceremony equips 406th AEW to continue 435th AEW legacy [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.