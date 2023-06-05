U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, 3rd Air Force commander, left, and Col. Bryan Callahan, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, roll and sheath the 435th AEW wing flag during a wing deactivation ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The deactivation was part of a larger ceremony including the activation of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, assumption of command of the 406th AEW and change of command of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 04:52 Photo ID: 7853766 VIRIN: 230609-F-TC518-1245 Resolution: 4731x3154 Size: 1.29 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4-part ceremony equips 406th AEW to continue 435th AEW legacy [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.