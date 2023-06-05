Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-part ceremony equips 406th AEW to continue 435th AEW legacy [Image 4 of 5]

    4-part ceremony equips 406th AEW to continue 435th AEW legacy

    RAMSTEIN AB, RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing swap their wing patches during the 406th AEW activation ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The 406th AEW will continue the now-deactivated 435th AEW’s mission of conducting tactical airlift, personnel recovery and casualty evacuation, and multi-role attack operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435th AEW
    Wing activation
    406th AEW
    Wing deactivation
    USAF-AFAFRICA

