4-part ceremony equips 406th AEW to continue 435th AEW legacy

Members of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing swap their wing patches during the 406th AEW activation ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The 406th AEW will continue the now-deactivated 435th AEW’s mission of conducting tactical airlift, personnel recovery and casualty evacuation, and multi-role attack operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

