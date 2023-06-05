4-part ceremony equips 406th AEW to continue 435th AEW legacy

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, 3rd Air Force commander, left, and Col. Jason Chambers, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, unfurl the 406th AEW wing flag during a wing activation ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9, 2023. The activation was part of a larger ceremony including the deactivation of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, assumption of command of the 406th AEW and change of command of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 Location: RAMSTEIN AB, RP, DE