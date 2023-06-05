Sailors Visit Iconic Portland Landmarks

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Stephanie Fanchiang, Electrician’s Mate Fireman Matthew Zimmer and Sonar Technician 2nd Class Greylan Smith, all assigned to USS Kansas City (LCS 22), pose for a photo at the rose garden during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 11, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

