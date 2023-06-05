Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Visit Iconic Portland Landmarks [Image 4 of 7]

    Sailors Visit Iconic Portland Landmarks

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Stephanie Fanchiang and Sonar Technician 2nd Class Greylan Smith, both assigned to USS Kansas City (LCS 22), take a selfie in front of a sign during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 11, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

