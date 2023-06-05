Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Stephanie Fanchiang, assigned to USS Kansas City (LCS 22), visits the rose garden during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 11, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 20:27 Photo ID: 7853382 VIRIN: 230611-N-II719-1159 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.85 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Visit Iconic Portland Landmarks [Image 7 of 7], by SA Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.