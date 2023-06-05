the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Kimlee Stewart, the command sergeant major of the 167th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), receives the unit’s guidon from Lt. Col. Joel Everett, incoming commander of the 167th CSSB, during a change of command ceremony on June 11, 2023, at the Londonderry Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and signifies the confidence Everett in the Noncommissioned Officer Corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Alex J. Elliot)

