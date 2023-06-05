Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

    LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Alex Elliot 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 167th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB) listen to Lt. Col. Joseph Wanat, outgoing commander of the unit, during a change of command ceremony on June 11, 2023, at the Londonderry Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Wanat spent two years commanding the 167th CSSB and says the unit will be in good hands under the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Joel Everett. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Alex J. Elliot)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 14:33
    Photo ID: 7853071
    VIRIN: 230611-A-FP115-1186
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: LONDONDERRY, NH, US 
    This work, the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alex Elliot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    655th RSG
    167th CSSB

