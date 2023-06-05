the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

Soldiers from the 167th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB) listen to Lt. Col. Joseph Wanat, outgoing commander of the unit, during a change of command ceremony on June 11, 2023, at the Londonderry Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Wanat spent two years commanding the 167th CSSB and says the unit will be in good hands under the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Joel Everett. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Alex J. Elliot)

