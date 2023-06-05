the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

A cake is presented for Lt. Col. Joseph Wanat, outgoing commander of the 167th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), and Lt. Col. Joel Everett, incoming commander of the 167th CSSB, during their change of command ceremony on June 11, 2023, at the Londonderry Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Change of command ceremonies celebrate not only incoming commanders taking charge of new units, but outgoing commanders for their leadership and achievements throughout their time in command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Alex J. Elliot)

