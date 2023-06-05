Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

    LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Spc. Alex Elliot 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A cake is presented for Lt. Col. Joseph Wanat, outgoing commander of the 167th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), and Lt. Col. Joel Everett, incoming commander of the 167th CSSB, during their change of command ceremony on June 11, 2023, at the Londonderry Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Change of command ceremonies celebrate not only incoming commanders taking charge of new units, but outgoing commanders for their leadership and achievements throughout their time in command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Alex J. Elliot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 7853060
    VIRIN: 230611-A-FP115-1307
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: LONDONDERRY, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alex Elliot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony
    the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony
    the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony
    the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony
    the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    655th RSG
    167th CSSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT