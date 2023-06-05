the 167th CSSB Conduct Change of Command Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Kimlee Stewart, the command sergeant major for the 167th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, passes the unit’s guidon to Lt. Col. Joseph Wanat during a change of command ceremony on June 11, 2023, at the Londonderry Armed Forces Reserve Center in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Wanat transferred command of the unit to Lt. Col. Joel Everett. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Alex J. Elliot)

