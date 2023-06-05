Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Guard Soldiers conduct MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge [Image 5 of 5]

    Oklahoma Guard Soldiers conduct MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Sgt. Luke Dahl, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, trains Soldiers of the 120th Medical Company Area Support, Oklahoma Army National Guard, during medical evacuation training on June 7, 2023 at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa. Soldiers practiced placing a casualty inside the aircraft. The 120th MCAS is completing a two-week rotation at the Sustainment Training Center, which provides collective technical and tactical sustainment unit training and evaluations for units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew Tudor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Guard Soldiers conduct MEDEVAC training at Camp Dodge [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    Combat Medics
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Sustainment Training Center
    120th MCAS

